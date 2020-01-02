Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Datamined, New Character Images, Plot-Changes Spoiled (Spoiler-Free Article)

For those who’re excited for the Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake then it’s time to start out avoiding the web. The upcoming demo (, the one which hasn’t even been formally acknowledged but, regardless of a number of leaks proving its existence?) has been datamined by hackers, with a number of necessary plot factors and scenes making it into the wild. The unique dataminer has deleted his tweets, however the ResetEra thread linked within the supply nonetheless comprises all the things that was discovered. We’re going to try to stay as spoiler-free as doable whereas speaking about this, particularly with regards to plot adjustments, nevertheless, if you happen to haven’t performed the unique sport, we’ll be speaking about some generally mentioned elements of Ultimate Fantasy VII right here. Not less than you’ll have a demo quickly to tide you over, apparently (are you able to simply come out and make sure this already Sq. Enix?).

The datamined content material largely consists of unfinished photographs which can be connected to the demo’s sport information displaying a number of scenes from the sport, together with what seems to be the ending (if the sport does certainly finish simply because the group leaves Midgar). Probably the most talked-about second from Ultimate Fantasy VII typically comes again to the query of how the Remake will deal with the notorious cross-dressing Cloud quest, the place he should gown up as a feminine to enter Don Corneo’s mansion. The trailers have been taking part in coy with this scene, because it’s one of many extra memorable, and goofy, moments from the sport. Lots of the leaked photographs are from the climax of this quest, although once more, these photographs are unfinished so the fashions and lighting look fairly awkward, in addition to quite a few stand-in mannequin dummies for characters.

There are additionally photographs of but unseen characters, such because the mad scientist Hojo and the honorable animal companion Crimson XIII (Nanaki). them is rather less spoilery, if solely as a result of we knew they’d be within the sport anyway, however Sq. Enix had clearly supposed to carry their reveals till later, if not hold them beneath wraps fully till the sport launched.

The ResetEra thread with all of the datamined photographs is within the hyperlink under, if you happen to actually need to have a look at them your self. Simply be warned that there are some spoilers there, starting from minor issues we haven’t seen but to some fairly vital plot adjustments. Enter at your individual threat. And if you happen to do determine to take a look at the spoilers your self, be variety and don’t spoil it for anybody else.

The anticipate Ultimate Fantasy VII Remake is sort of over. The sport can be launching on March third, 2020.

[Source: ResetEra]