Final Fantasy XV’s Ardyn is the Next Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Character

Ardyn Izunia, the principle antagonist from Remaining Fantasy XV, is the following character to hit the 3v3 preventing recreation. Along with his addition, this implies each mainline Remaining Fantasy recreation now has a minimum of one hero and one villain representing every of their repsective video games. Ardyn will hit the model of Dissidia on January ninth, 2020. Whereas there isn't an official phrase on how a lot he'll value, if previous characters added exterior of the season go are proof, it's very possible you'll be capable to seize an "Ardyn Starter Pack" for $5.99 that may embrace the character, three totally different appearances, three totally different weapons, and a few particular chat messages.

In what shouldn’t be a serious shock for followers of Remaining Fantasy XV, Ardyn’s preventing model resembles Noctis’ fairly a bit. Each characters use swords to battle and might summon an array of ghostly weapons round their physique to help in each fight and protection. Related, Ardyn can throw his sword and warp to its location. He stands out with using varied magics as properly, with Ardyn having each hearth and wind magic at his disposal. Get a take a look at Ardyn within the new trailer under.

Ardyn is Remaining Fantasy XV’s important antagonist. He serves as Niflheim’s chancellor and is a serious drive behind the invasion of Insomnia. The ultimate DLC for Remaining Fantasy XV, titled Episode Ardyn, focuses on Ardyn’s previous and the way he grew to become chancellor.

Ardyn is the fourth character to hitch Dissidia after the season go ended, following Remaining Fantasy XIV‘s Zenos yae Galvus, Remaining Fantasy VII‘s Tifa Lockheart, and Remaining Fantasy XII‘s Choose Gabranth. In case you embrace all of the characters you bought within the season go, this makes Ardyn the 10th character added to the roster since launch.