Finally healthy, TFC’s Jozy Altidore looks primed for a big year

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore walked into the media room throughout the first day of coaching on Monday and dropped a verbal A-bomb.

However to paraphrase the comic Billy Crystal throughout his Saturday Night time Reside days, Altidore did look “marvelous” delivering his wrath.

No person within the TFC entrance workplace was thrilled that Altidore slammed the group for what he believed was a poor job in coping with Michael Bradley’s ankle harm.

Bradley underwent surgical procedure in New York on Tuesday for an harm that occurred throughout the MLS Cup last on Nov. 10 and can be out for round 4 months.

However coach Greg Vanney is thrilled with how good Altidore appears because the membership will get able to depart for Florida on Thursday for just a few days of warm-weather pre-season coaching.

Altidore, 30, has been laid low with accidents for durations of time over the previous couple of seasons in Toronto and was restricted to 18 begins final yr, together with the primary three MLS Cup playoff video games, due to a quadriceps pressure. He did come off the bench within the championship last in Seattle and scored for the Reds in a Three-1 loss.

The U.S. worldwide was capable of begin in solely 12 video games for TFC in 2018 due to surgical procedure on his foot after which his ankle (bone fragments), although he was nonetheless capable of rating 18 objectives within the two seasons.

However Vanney is optimistic that this season can be totally different by way of his huge ahead with the ability to keep on the sector, and subsequently have an enormous yr.

“He’s come in, he looks different. He already just looks different than he did last year,” mentioned Vanney. “He looks slim, he looks starting point fit and ready go to. I think he did great job, whatever he did in the off-season. He looks fantastic. And we’ll try to build off of that.”

Vanney brushed apart solutions that, given Altidore’s age and harm historical past, the most effective the membership can do is “hope” that he stays wholesome throughout the 2020 season.

“Nothing is left to hope,” mentioned the coach. “We’ll attempt to work collectively by way of what he’s doing bodily, what we’re doing training-wise (and) the match load that we put him below. The massive factor is, Jozy actually hasn’t had an important pre-season in the previous couple of years (and) the start line (this yr) is, he’s are available an excellent place and he’s not going to be travelling to nationwide staff (video games).

“He didn’t have surgical procedure like he did (in 2018). He’s capable of hit the bottom and actually actually run and get match and be part of the staff. That’s the place I believe the start line is for him and all of us. We really feel like we will have extra success with him simply on the whole as a result of our start line is cleaner and he’ll have pre-season which is essential to actually get his legs below him and get him arrange for what’s going to be an extended season.”

TFC common supervisor Ali Curtis reiterated that the seek for a 3rd Designated Participant — mentioned to be an attacking ahead or midfielder — is progressing and, when that participant is lastly signed, his presence will complement Altidore and midfield star Alejandro Pozuelo on the assault.

The membership additionally has MLS veteran Patrick Mullins able to fill in when wanted. Mullins appeared in solely eight video games for TFC final season however is a confirmed MLS goal-scorer and notched two in 4 begins in 2019).

“We think we have versatility,” mentioned Vanney. “That’s one thing that we’ve all the time favored about our group: We are able to do typically some various things to create a unique problem for the opposition.

“Our staff is fairly adaptable in that approach. And I believe it additionally units up an opportunity perhaps this yr the place we will see one of many youthful gamers come alongside and attempt to vie for some minutes. Ayo (Akinola) had part of the season final yr and he must have a extra constant season.”

The 20-year-old Brampton native notched 253 minutes for the Reds in 2019 and, at occasions, demonstrated expertise and explosiveness on the assault.

Vanney additionally believes a extra benevolent begin to the schedule this yr will profit Altidore and the complete staff. The primary 5 video games of the season are unfold out, with not less than per week between matches, beginning with the opener on Feb. 29 in San Jose. The staff will journey proper from pre-season camp in southern California to San Jose within the north of the state for the opener with out flying all the way in which again to Toronto.

“It’s a great build-in to a season, whereas in past years we’d have Champions League thrown in the middle and long travel,” mentioned the coach.

BRADLEY HAS HIS SURGERY

TFC captain Michael Bradley underwent profitable surgical procedure (fixation of free cartilage fragment in his proper ankle joint) on Tuesday night.

The surgical procedure was carried out by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on the Hospital for Particular Surgical procedure. The veteran midfielder is predicted return to full health in roughly 4 months.

Bradley, 32, suffered the harm within the MLS Cup last match towards the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 10 when Seattle defender Roman Torres, making an attempt a shot, caught Bradley within the foot along with his follow-through. Bradley completed the match however subsequently withdrew from the U.S. squad for Concacaf Nations League video games.

On the time, the harm was not considered too critical, however two months of rehab didn’t fully repair the issue and surgical procedure was later deemed obligatory.