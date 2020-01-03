Financial trading firm endorsed by Mike Tindall faces legal action

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

A monetary buying and selling agency endorsed by former England rugby participant Mike Tindall is dealing with doable authorized motion from traders who misplaced tens of hundreds of kilos.

Tindall, who’s married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, was a model ambassador for UFX and mentioned he would suggest the agency to his associates.

However the firm has already been fined in Cyprus for deceptive clients and British traders who misplaced cash are contemplating authorized motion.

One among them, John Goddard, invested his total £89,000 financial savings within the firm however misplaced all of them on the gold and oil markets.

Chatting with The Occasions, Mr Goddard mentioned Mike Tindall’s connection to the corporate had given it ‘credibility’.

‘If Mike Tindall was sat right here now I’d most likely ask him to provide me the cash again out of his personal pocket,’ Mr Goddard mentioned.

The 46-year-old from Warrington has been chatting with different disgruntled traders together with a solicitor whose uncle equally misplaced his life financial savings.

One other girl who invested within the firm reportedly contemplated suicide after shedding cash.

UFX informed the newspaper that Mr Goddard had been paid compensation and signed an settlement which mentioned that the matter was resolved.

As well as, the corporate mentioned that its web site had said a proportion of shoppers who misplaced cash.

The web site at the moment states that ‘68.34 per cent of retail investor accounts lose cash when buying and selling [a type of financial product] with UFX’.

Tindall grew to become a model ambassador for the agency, which has its headquarters in Cyprus, in January 2014.

A press launch in February 2017 quoted him as saying: ‘I am very happy to suggest their product to associates and the general public alike.’

He left UFX in Might 2019 and didn’t remark when the BBC beforehand investigated the corporate.

In 2017 the Cyprus Securities and Change Fee imposed a €95,000 (£81,000) positive on UFX’s mother or father firm.

The regulator mentioned the corporate ‘didn’t act pretty, truthfully and professionally’ in relation to buyer help companies.

The corporate was additionally accused of failing to offer ‘correct, clear and non-misleading promoting supplies to shoppers’.

Demetra Kalogerou, the chairman of the regulator, mentioned on the time that the agency had ‘not met the requirements prescribed by the legal guidelines now we have in place to guard traders’.

The agency is allowed to supply companies within the UK as a result of it’s regulated by one other member of the European Financial Space, particularly Cyprus.