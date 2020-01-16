Finch Has No Doubt That India “Will Fight Back” After Mumbai Thrashing

Australia are braced for an Indian backlash after they meet Friday of their second one-day worldwide, captain Aaron Finch mentioned. The hosts suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat Tuesday within the opening sport of the three-match showdown after Finch and opening companion David Warner hit unbeaten centuries in Mumbai. Finch, who smashed 110, believes the loss will sting India into motion in Rajkot on Friday. “They will fight back, no doubt,” Finch informed the Cricket Australia web site. “They are a great side, got some world-class players.”

Left-handed Warner led the rout of the Indian bowlers with a damaging 128 off 112 deliveries in Australia’s chase of 256.

The openers placed on a file 258-run stand — the very best for any wicket in a 50-over sport in opposition to India — as Australia reached their goal with virtually 13 overs to spare.

Finch mentioned Warner is enjoying unbelievably effectively.

“I think it’s so hard to bowl to him once he gets in,” he mentioned.

“His footwork is pretty good, his mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is just so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape.”

Australian bowlers additionally performed their half, with tempo pair Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins sharing 5 wickets.

Finch lauded his lead bowlers, however hinted paceman Josh Hazlewood might nonetheless be concerned within the sequence which ends in Bangalore on Sunday.

“With back-to-back games… and a reasonably heavy Test load, I’m sure Josh will come in for one of them at some point,” he mentioned.