Find contemporary townhomes with city conveniences at Quitman Row

Modern and fashionable townhomes are coming to South Sloan’s Lake. Quitman Row in Denver guarantees to offer residents with all of the enjoyable of metropolis residing in a relaxed neighborhood setting.

At the moment listed by LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty dealer Deviree Vallejo, the pricing for townhomes on this brand-new growth will begin at $475,000.

Situated on the nook of West 13th Avenue and Quitman Road, Quitman Row will characteristic eight townhomes, that are slated to be accomplished within the spring of this yr.

The newest townhome undertaking from Epiphany Developments, these properties make the most of a novel sq. design that permit extra pure mild into the properties, versus the standard rectangular design most rowhomes make use of. Inside every unit there are two bedrooms, 4 loos, an connected storage in addition to a kitchen and eating house on the primary degree.

The finishes used all through the interiors of the townhomes give them a complicated, modern appear and feel. Within the kitchen, luxurious quartz counter tops, a glass cooktop, cabinetry with clear strains and hardwood flooring make the house really feel vivid and trendy. The 2 en suite loos comply with swimsuit with a walk-in bathe in the main bedroom and a frameless glass bathe within the secondary bed room.

Make a chunk of Colorado’s sky your personal by having fun with panoramic views of the mountains from the non-public rooftop deck that comes with every townhome. This house is ideal for entertaining, grilling, absorbing the solar or sipping cocktails at sundown.

“Quitman Row is the most recent townhome release from Epiphany Developments, a seasoned developer in northwest Denver that specializes in urban infill townhomes,” says Vallejo. “This is the perfect option for the buyer looking for an urban setting close to fabulous restaurants and attractions while being only 1 block away from the 12th and Perry light-rail station that drops you into downtown.”

The townhomes in Quitman Row provide extra than simply the chance to dwell in attractive, new multi-level properties designed with movement and performance in thoughts; they ship the dreamed-of life-style desired by so many.

Due to this growth’s central location, residents can stroll up the road to a wide range of purchasing, eating and consuming picks. The neighborhood is filled with close-by requirements similar to Starbucks, Goal, King Soopers, 24-Hour Health and one of many hottest spots on the town, Edgewater Public Market.

And when it’s time to enterprise out into the remainder of Denver, hop onto the RTD rail simply 1 block south of the event for simple entry to wherever you might want to go.

To be taught extra about the best way to declare one in every of these unbelievable townhomes for your self, contact Vallejo at 303-931-0097 or go to QuitmanRow.com. For your whole actual property wants, contact LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, the unique Board of Regent for the Who’s Who in Luxurious Actual Property, has 23 workplace places in metro Denver and surrounding areas, together with Boulder, Fortress Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Heart, downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and the Vail Valley.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Submit had no function on this put up’s preparation.