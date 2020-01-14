Find Solution To End Road Closure At Kalindi Kunj Over Protest, Cops Told

Delhi’s Kalindi Kuj highway has been closed for practically a month because of protests in opposition to Citizenship Act

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Courtroom has directed town police to look into visitors restrictions on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for practically a month because of protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, whereas preserving in thoughts the bigger public curiosity.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar requested the police to look into the difficulty whereas additionally preserving in thoughts upkeep of legislation and order.

The courtroom handed the order whereas disposing of a plea filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni looking for a path to the Delhi Police Commissioner to carry restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass, which had been closed on December 15, 2019 for ongoing protests in opposition to Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and Nationwide Register of Citizen (NRC).

It was a brief measure however has been prolonged every so often.

The Kalindi Kunj stretch is significant because it connects Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and commuters are pressured to take the Delhi-Noida DND Expressway and Ashram, which is inflicting hours of visitors jams and wastage of time and gas, it stated.

