Finland offers crash course in artificial intelligence to European Union

HELSINKI — Finland is providing a techy Christmas present to European Union residents — a free-of-charge on-line course in synthetic intelligence in their very own language, officers mentioned Tuesday.

The tech-savvy Nordic nation, led by the 34-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin, is marking the tip of its rotating presidency of the EU on the finish of the 12 months with a extremely formidable objective.

As a substitute of handing out the same old ties and scarves to EU officers and journalists, the Finnish authorities has opted to provide sensible understanding of AI to 1% of EU residents, or about 5 million folks, by way of a primary on-line course by the tip of 2021.

It’s teaming up with the College of Helsinki, Finland’s largest and oldest educational establishment, and the Finland-based tech consultancy Reaktor.

Teemu Roos, a College of Helsinki affiliate professor within the division of laptop science, described the practically $2 million mission as “a civics course in AI” to assist EU residents deal with society’s ever-increasing digitalization and the chances AI presents within the jobs market.

The course covers elementary AI ideas in a sensible approach and doesn’t go into deeper ideas comparable to coding, he mentioned.

“We have enormous potential in Europe but what we lack is investments into AI,” Roos mentioned, including that the continent faces fierce AI competitors from digital giants comparable to China and the US.

The initiative is paid for by the Finnish ministry for financial affairs and employment, and officers mentioned the course is supposed for all EU residents no matter their age, training or career.

Since its launch in Finland in 2018, “The Elements of AI” has been phenomenally profitable — the preferred course ever supplied by the College of Helsinki, which traces its roots again to 1640 — with greater than 220,000 college students from over 110 nations having taken it thus far on-line, Roos mentioned.

1 / 4 of these enrolled thus far are aged 45 and over, and a few 40% are girls. The share of girls is almost 60% amongst Finnish individuals — a exceptional determine within the male-dominated know-how area.

Consisting of a number of modules, the web course is supposed to be accomplished in about six weeks full time — or as much as six months on a lighter schedule — and is presently accessible in Finnish, English, Swedish and Estonian.

Along with Reaktor and native EU companions, the college is about to translate it to the remaining 20 of the EU’s official languages within the subsequent two years.

Megan Schaible, COO of Reaktor Training, mentioned in the course of the mission’s presentation in Brussels earlier this month that the corporate determined to affix forces with the Finnish college “to prove that AI should not be left in the hands of a few elite coders.”

An official College of Helsinki diploma will likely be offered to these passing and Roos mentioned many EU universities would seemingly give credit for taking the course, permitting college students to incorporate it of their curriculum.

For know-how aficionados, the College of Helsinki’s laptop science division is called the alma mater of Linus Torvalds, the Finnish software program engineer who developed the Linux working system throughout his research there within the early 1990s.

In September, Google arrange its free-of-charge Digital Storage coaching hub within the Finnish capital with the intention of serving to job-seekers, entrepreneurs and youngsters to brush up their digital abilities, together with AI.