Finn Balor Drops Big Tease For Royal Rumble Match

WWE is holding the Royal Rumble this Sunday and there could possibly be a couple of surprises for the massive match. One individual that followers would possibly count on to see is Finn Balor.

The Prince tweeted out an image of himself with a caption studying: “When you come at Finn, you better not miss.” Curt Hawkins learn this tweet a bit in a different way as he replied saying: “But, I do miss you bud.”

Finn Balor responded to Hawkins with a really attention-grabbing tweet. “Se3 y0u Sunday.” In fact, the Royal Rumble is that this Sunday.

Balor is slated to wrestle Ilja Dragunov in the future previous to the Royal Rumble occasion at Worlds Collide. He very nicely might work two nights in a row and present up within the massive 30-man battle royal match as nicely.