News TV SHOWS

Finn Balor Drops Big Tease For Royal Rumble Match

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE is holding the Royal Rumble this Sunday and there could possibly be a couple of surprises for the massive match. One individual that followers would possibly count on to see is Finn Balor.

The Prince tweeted out an image of himself with a caption studying: “When you come at Finn, you better not miss.” Curt Hawkins learn this tweet a bit in a different way as he replied saying: “But, I do miss you bud.”

Finn Balor responded to Hawkins with a really attention-grabbing tweet. “Se3 y0u Sunday.” In fact, the Royal Rumble is that this Sunday.

Balor is slated to wrestle Ilja Dragunov in the future previous to the Royal Rumble occasion at Worlds Collide. He very nicely might work two nights in a row and present up within the massive 30-man battle royal match as nicely.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment