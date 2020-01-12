Fiona Onasanya claims her conviction for lying to police about speeding is a miscarriage of justice

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Disgraced ex-Labour MP Fiona Onasanya says her conviction for mendacity to police a few rushing offence is a miscarriage of justice.

The 36-year-old has utilized to the Legal Instances Evaluation Fee to have her case despatched again to the Court docket of Enchantment.

The solicitor is representing herself and has despatched ‘new materials’ to assist her case, in keeping with The Solar.

Onasanya was clocked doing 41mph in a 30mph zone on The Causeway in Thorney, Cambridgeshire, shortly after 10pm on 24 July 2017 – however advised police she was not behind the wheel.

The previous MP for Peterborough was jailed for 3 months following an Previous Bailey trial in December 2018 for perverting the course of justice, shedding her parliamentary seat shortly afterwards.

She served 28-days in HMP Bronzefield, Surrey, the biggest girls’s jail in Europe and likened her tribulations to the struggling of Jesus after being launched.

After her launch, she appealed in March towards her conviction however her case was thrown out by three judges.

Throughout her failed look on the Royal Court docket of Justice, she advised the court docket: ‘The cost towards me was perverting the course of justice.

Sir Brian Leveson rejected her enchantment and stated it was a ‘tragedy’ her profession had been ruined by the offence, saying there was no foundation for difficult her conviction

‘I stated from the outset, and I nonetheless preserve my innocence, that I didn’t try this.’

Sir Brian Leveson rejected her enchantment and stated it was a ‘tragedy’ her profession had been ruined by the offence, saying there was no foundation for difficult her conviction.

Onasanya was faraway from her seat in Could after a profitable recall petition.

The CCRC has confirmed it’s investigating the case.