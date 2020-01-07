FIR registered against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, 19 others in JNU violence case

JNU campus violence













Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others have been booked by Delhi police for allegedly vandalising the server room and attacking the safety guards within the JNU campus on Saturday.

Ghosh, who appeared on nationwide TV on Sunday night with blood-soaked face and with a bandage on Monday, is now been alleged to have performed a key position within the violence in JNU, which passed off on Sunday.

She has been booked underneath Sections 341, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and numerous sections of Prevention of Injury to Public property Act, 1984. Other than her, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhury, amongst others, are named within the FIR.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh after being attacked on Sunday.Twitter

The cops earlier registered 4 FIRs in JNU violence that shook the nationwide capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police stated that one FIR was registered on January four on the criticism of JNU administration relating to obstruction within the registration course of. The scholars needed to register for subsequent semester admission which was allegedly blocked by some college students. The second and third FIRs had been registered relating to scuffle and obstruction within the registration course of on January four.

The fourth FIR was registered on January 6 for arson in opposition to unidentified and recognized individuals for his or her alleged position in JNU violence that passed off on Sunday.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the violent incident and registered the fourth FIR at Vasant Kunj police station in Southern a part of the nationwide capital.

Inspector Anand Yadav within the fourth FIR acknowledged: “The students had been protesting in the campus for last few days over fee hike and other issues inside the university premises and as per the the Delhi High Court direction of not allowing any student to carry out protest within the radius of 100 meters of administrative Blocks, police had been deployed permanently over there.”

What does the FIR say?

The FIR states that at three.34 pm they got here to know that some college students have indulged in clashes and are damaging public properties outdoors Periyar hostel. “We rushed to the spot and found that 40 to 50 unidentified people, few of them covering faces with handkerchiefs and masks, and carrying sticks and rod were beating up other students inside and outside the hostel,” Yadav stated within the FIR.

He additionally stated that they had been damaging the properties and beating college students. Yadav stated he and his staff rushed to the spot and requested to take care of peace. “As soon we reached, these unidentified people fled from the spot,” Yadav stated.

To manage the state of affairs contained in the premises of the campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru College gave written approval to the police to enter into the hostel premises inside the varsity campus.

After getting the request letter from the JNU authorities, extra police groups had been referred to as in to handle the violent state of affairs inside the premises. “We requested the students to maintain peace and not to indulge in any violence,” he stated.

Within the meantime, police management room began receiving misery calls from contained in the campus from the scholars about being crushed up.

Police personnel deployed outdoors the JNU campus.IANS

“At 7 pm, we came to know that around 40 to 50 unidentified people entered into the Sabarmati Hostel and started beating up students and damaging properties,” the FIR acknowledged.

Police groups instantly reached the spot and located that round 40 to 40 students-cum-hooligans had been damaging the properties of the hostel.

“We made announcement to maintain peace and not to indulge in violence and immediately leave the premises. The hooligans continued damaging the properties but as we pressed in, they fled from the spot,” Yadav stated within the FIR.

The FIR acknowledged that thereafter injured college students had been recognized and rushed them to AIIMS trauma centre, AIIMS hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.

“The uncontrolled mob damaged the properties and thereafter fled from the spot,” the FIR acknowledged.

JNU college students hit again

The scholars of JNU have retaliated and stated the college administration used “masked” safety guards to destroy the server room and assault college students. They had been shamefully sporting masks. JNUSU president was overtly slapped,” the JNUSU had alleged.

The JNU administration has claimed the server incident is said to an ongoing standoff between college students and the college over a hike in hostel charges. They are saying the protesting college students broken the server to cease college students from registering for the winter semester.

What occurred in JNU?

Unprecedented violence was seen within the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Sunday as a masked mob assaulted college students and lecturers contained in the campus with wood and metallic rods, injuring many.

“I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were.”

The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU), together with President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the attention with an iron rod, acquired extreme accidents.

“I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” Ghosh stated as she broke into tears whereas blood flowed profusely from her head.

Masked women and men roam across the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

JNUSU Normal Secretary Satish Chandra was additionally injured within the assault.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of main the assault, which was bolstered by outsiders.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and automobiles standing on the street had been vandalised in the course of the assault.

There have been terrifying moments for college kids because the masked males and even ladies with faces coated, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened college students.

A lady scholar recounted these moments in tears: “I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone.”

