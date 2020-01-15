Fire breaks out at Alicante airport

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

A hearth has damaged out on the roof of Alicante airport forcing buildings and planes to be evacuated.

The hearth, which has raged for the previous half an hour, can be forcing the diversion of all arrivals.

In line with Spanish web site diarioinformacion, no accidents have been reported and airport firefighters are working to place out the blaze.

Airport operations firm AENA tweeted that visitors has now resumed across the airport.

There have been 125 scheduled flights from the airport right now and by 2pm this afternoon, 73 had taken off with none points.