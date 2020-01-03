Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Complex In UP’s Noida

Apex Athena society in Noida’s Sector 75 catches hearth

Noida:

An enormous hearth broke out in an residence in Apex Athena society in Sector 75 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday.

The society’s safety guard stated that the hearth alarm and water sprinklers didn’t go off when the flat caught hearth.

“I ran to the apartment and tried to dampen it down with the help of a fire extinguisher but to no avail,” the guard stated.

Extra particulars awaited.