Fire Breaks Out At Bharat Petroleum Plant In Mumbai, No Casualties

BPCL Fireplace: The reason for the hearth is but to be confirmed, stated officers.

Mumbai:

A fireplace broke out the Bharat Petroleum Company Restricted’s (BPCL) plant in Mahul space of suburban Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, an official stated.

No casualty was reported within the accident, he stated.

The blaze erupted round 12.40 pm in an air compressor on the most important gate of the BPCL plant, an official on the metropolis civic physique’s management room stated.

Thick black smoke was seen emanating from the plant.

“It was a minor fire. No one was injured,” the official stated, including that BPCL’s workers instantly extinguished the blaze.

All businesses involved, together with the Mumbai Fireplace Bridge, had been mobilised quickly after getting details about the blaze, he stated.

The reason for the hearth was but to be confirmed, he added.