January 20, 2020
Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Government Office, 10 Fire Engines At Spot

Hearth broke out at Delhi Transport Division workplace at round 9 am. (Representational)

New Delhi:

An enormous fireplace broke out at Delhi Transport Division workplace in Civil Strains space of the town this morning. Ten fireplace engines had been rushed to the spot. 

The fireplace broke out at 9 am. No casualties have been reported thus far. The reason for the fireplace just isn’t but identified. 

(Extra particulars are awaited)

