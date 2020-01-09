Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Noida Near Delhi, No Reports Of Injuries

Hearth broke out within the basement of the seven-storey ESIC hospital constructing positioned in Sector 24.

Noida:

A fireplace broke out at hospital in Noida close to Delhi on Thursday morning, prompting the administration of the federal government facility to evacuate sufferers and their kin, officers mentioned.

The blaze broke out at 9:30 am within the basement of the seven-storey ESIC hospital constructing positioned in Sector 24. 5 fireplace engines have been rushed to the hospital and the fireplace was introduced beneath management in two hours, a Hearth Division official mentioned.

Round 100-120 individuals have been current on the hospital on the time, officers mentioned, including that they have been evacuated safely from the constructing. The sufferers have additionally been moved to close by hospitals, they mentioned.

The reason for the fireplace was but to be identified.