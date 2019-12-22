Fire Breaks Out At Residential High-Rise In Mumbai

Mumbai Hearth: There are not any experiences of any casualty as of now.

A hearth has damaged out at a residential constructing in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West space. Round Eight-10 hearth engines are on the spot to conduct the firefighting operation. Many individuals are feared trapped on the seventh and eighth flooring of the 13-storey constructing.”Many people are feared trapped inside the building. Rescue operation is underway,” an official advised information company PTI.

The hearth at Labh Shrivalli constructing was reported at round 7:10 pm, and hearth engines arrived on the scene inside minutes.

The hearth is confined to the seventh and eighth ground of the constructing. Enormous flames and smoke was seen billowing out of the home windows of the flooring.

There are not any experiences of any casualty as of now. Firefighting and rescue operations are on.

Extra particulars are awaited.