Fire Guts Yacht Near Burj al-Arab Hotel In Dubai

A hearth broke out on Friday on a yacht underneath upkeep on the Dubai coast.

DUBAI:

A hearth broke out on Friday on a yacht underneath upkeep off the Dubai coast, brought on by an engine malfunction, the native authorities mentioned. No casualties had been reported.

Thick black smoke was seen from the Dubai shoreline – together with a seashore close to the ultra-luxurious Burj al-Arab resort – inflicting concern that it may very well be coming from an oil tanker or a passenger ship, as tensions run excessive between Iran and the US.

In accordance with two Reuters witnesses, the smoke dissipated about an hour after it was first reported in social media postings.

The US administration final yr blamed Iran for explosions that broken a number of oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coast. Tehran denied the accusation.

The federal government media workplace of Dubai, one of many seven members that make up the UAE federation, mentioned in an announcement that the fireplace began on a yacht that had been taken out for a take a look at run.

“The blaze appears to have been caused by engine failure and fuel leakage,” it mentioned. It was introduced underneath management by the Dubai civil defence pressure, which safely evacuated three individuals who had been on board, it added.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)