Fire sends plumes of smoke over downtown Toronto

Investigators are probing the case of a spectacular hearth within the Rosedale Valley late Sunday afternoon

Emergency crews have been dispatched simply earlier than four:30 p.m. for studies of heavy black smoke coming from the valley simply north of the intersection of Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne St.

As noticed from the Toronto Solar places of work simply west of the scene, the smoke was carried aloft south into the jap parts of the downtown core.

Hearth crews, uncertain the place the hearth originated, battled the flames for about 30 minutes earlier than the majority of the hearth was knocked down.

Roads have been closed by means of the realm, and the TTC rerouted buses away from the scene.



Smoke billowing from the Rosedale Valley close to Bloor St. E. and Sherbourne, as seen from the Toronto Solar places of work on Sunday, Jan. 12 2020

Bryan Passifiume / Toronto Solar

Final week, metropolis crews dismantled numerous makeshift homeless encampments alongside the Rosedale valley, particularly citing the danger of fireside.

“Camping in parks or rights of way, like under the Gardiner Expressway, can be dangerous, exposing those living in encampments, as well as the public, to risks such as fire when open flames are used,” metropolis spokesman Brad Ross mentioned January three.

Officers have but to launch info on the extent of the hearth and injury, and if there have been any accidents.