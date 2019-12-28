December 28, 2019 | three:27pm | Up to date December 28, 2019 | three:27pm

Warning: Incorporates graphic language

It’s a chicken! It’s a airplane! It’s North Korea’s Christmas “surprise”!

Nope, it’s probably a meteor, the Nationwide Climate Service stated.

A fireball streaking throughout the sky over Guam and the Mariana Islands Friday night time led residents to take a position the wonderful sight was every thing from a UFO to a Chinese language rocket to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un’s threatened Christmas “gift.”

“There have been numerous sightings and videos of bright light breaking up over the skies of Saipan and Guam. Based on the videos, it is probably a meteorite breaking up in the sky as it enters the earth’s atmosphere. Some residents also reported hearing explosion during this incident and it is not uncommon. Another possibility is this could be debris from an earlier Chinese rocket or booster test,” the Nationwide Climate Service stated on its Fb web page.

The Nationwide Climate Service posted video that confirmed the fireball transferring over a Residence Depot.

On Thursday, troopers ran for canopy on the US navy base in South Korea that’s closest to North Korea after an emergency air raid siren was mistakenly performed as an alternative of faucets.