Fired Up Roger Federer Storms Into Australian Open Third Round

Ruthless Swiss grasp Roger Federer Wednesday mentioned he had “plenty left in the tank” as he stored intact his 20-year document of reaching no less than the third spherical of the Australian Open after crushing Serb Filip Krajinovic. The six-time champion first performed at Melbourne Park in 2000 and has gone on to make the semi-finals or higher on 14 events, with no exits earlier than spherical three. The 38-year-old third seed dominated the 41st-ranked Krajinovic 6-1, 6-Four, 6-1 on Rod Laver Area, stretching his document over him to Four-Zero.

Federer, who’s bidding for a seventh title to match Novak Djokovic’s document, and his first since 2018, got here into the event with out enjoying a warm-up occasion however has nonetheless appeared ominous.

“Very happy, been a great start to the season,” he mentioned as he moved a step nearer to a 21st Grand Slam title. “I feel really relaxed on court. I’ve trained hard and you always hope it pays off.”

Requested if he felt sorry for Krajinovic, he replied: “I do feel a bit sorry, but you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Over his two matches to date Federer has dropped simply 13 video games, and admitted he most popular simple early encounters fairly than powerful battles to protect power.

“I prefer this much more than overcooked. As easy as it looks, there’s always the effort, trying to extend the lead,” he mentioned.

“Of course, it’s not quite the same stress level if you’re down a set or a break or two sets, whatever it may be. I prefer it this way because you have always extra left in the tank if you need it.”

He faces a more durable project subsequent towards Australian John Millman, who beat him in 4 powerful units on the 2018 US Open.

“He’s fit like a fiddle. I’ve lost to him in the past… he’s from this country so naturally also it’s going to be different intensity. I think this is going to be a good test for me.”

Steely look

Federer raced via his opening service sport towards Krajinovic then broke straightaway when the Serb fired a backhand lengthy.

The Swiss was in immaculate contact early and transferring effectively, exhibiting his full repertoire with some deft drop pictures and high quality groundstrokes.

It was a lightning begin and he broke once more then held for 5-Zero earlier than the Serb lastly acquired on the scoreboard, solely to see Federer serve out the primary set in simply 20 minutes.

With a steely look in his eyes, he broke once more to take a 1-Zero lead within the second set.

However Krajinovic, who made two finals final 12 months, regrouped and managed to work a break level at 2-Three, however could not convert. He acquired one other alternative at Three-Four and this time did not waste it.

Clearly irked, Federer broke straight again with the Serb taking his frustrations out on his racquet, smashing it into the bottom.

A double fault from the demoralised Krajinovic handed Federer a break to go 1-Zero forward within the third set and there was no manner again towards a person working in a special sphere.

Regardless of his age Federer stays a aggressive power and gained 4 singles titles final 12 months.

However he failed so as to add one other Grand Slam title along with his closest name coming within the Wimbledon last, the place he misplaced a five-set epic to Djokovic.