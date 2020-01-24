Firefighter pilot who died in plane crash in Australia grew up in Wray

An American pilot and firefighter who died battling wildfires in Australia grew up in Wray, on Colorado’s Jap Plains.

Ian McBeth was certainly one of a three-member crew killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed in southeastern Australia.

“Ian was a very tough, tenacious and very, very capable person,” mentioned his father, Invoice McBeth. “One of the most capable persons I’ve ever known.”

After graduating from Wray Excessive College, the place he excelled in soccer, Ian McBeth attended the College of Wyoming and joined the Wyoming Air Nationwide Guard with the intention of turning into a pilot, his father mentioned.

Initially, McBeth was denied pilot coaching due to his eyesight, and he turned a development specialist with the Guard. When he turned 28, McBeth took one other shot at turning into a pilot and handed the attention examination, clearing the best way for him to appreciate his dream, Invoice McBeth mentioned.

Ian McBeth served navy excursions in Iraq and Afghanistan. He transferred to the Montana Air Nationwide Guard to hitch a C-130 squad and about 5 years in the past went to work for Coulson Aviation.

“He was someone ideally suited for what he ended up doing, flying that plane and fighting fires,” Invoice McBeth mentioned. “He liked to help people, and he liked to be challenged. He was just a tremendous individual.”

Ian McBeth is survived by a spouse and three youngsters amongst different relations, colleagues and associates.