Firefighters rush to tackle blaze at Koko in London

Firefighters rushed to the scene after a blaze broke out at London’s iconic Koko venue in Camden tonight (January 6, 2020).

At eight.56pm, the London Hearth Brigade despatched fireplace engines and 60 firefighters to attend the scene. They then reported that 30% of the roof was alight, with firefighters working onerous to save lots of the remainder of the constructing. Emergency companies have requested that folks keep away from the realm if doable.

It’s unknown if anybody was harm within the blaze on the venue and membership, which is presently present process refurbishment.

We’ve obtained eight fireplace engines & round 60 firefighters tackling a visual blaze on #Camden Excessive Avenue. Please keep away from the realm if doable. Extra quickly https://t.co/lAKyhFCSbb — London Hearth Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

Firefighters working onerous to save lots of iconic #Camden nightclub. Operations proceed to carry the blaze totally below management https://t.co/PkzjrSqAy6 pic.twitter.com/MvGNZGE9PU — London Hearth Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

Very unhappy #koko beforehand Camden Palace in flames #fireplace pic.twitter.com/fBW2RMuyS3 — Prettyxcool 🍀 (@prettyxcool) January 6, 2020

The enduring KOKO membership in London presently on fireplace #koko #camden #fireplace pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI — Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020

Hearth on the Koko music venue. Firefighters on the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB — Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

Issues very a lot below management now. Seems to be like KOKO is saved. Thanks a lot to the firefighters for responding so rapidly. pic.twitter.com/Sj90lsDhUt — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) January 6, 2020

We had been referred to as at 20:56 to a hearth at a #Camden nightclub below refurbishment. 30% of the roof is alight. Firefighters working onerous to save lots of the remainder of the constructing. Please keep away from the realm if doable https://t.co/ARvemtJ1Er — London Hearth Brigade (@LondonFire) January 6, 2020

The legendary London venue has been closed since March 2019 to bear a £40million refurbishment. It was supposed that Koko would re-open in Spring 2020.

Having first opened in 1900 as a theatre venue, the constructing was final refurbished in 2004 after closing its doorways because the Camden Palace in February of that yr. It then re-opened in 2005 below the KOKO identify. The brand new constructing work will create six new performances areas and introduce a radio station and broadcast station.

KOKO

A small variety of eating places and outlets will even be launched as a part of the David Archer-led rebuild, which can take over close by buildings and in addition increase the rooftop.

“This isn’t just about offering a music venue. In the Camden spirit of independence, auteurship and eccentricity, we want to offer an unrivalled experience,” mentioned KOKO’s proprietor Olly Bengough earlier than the refurbishment work. “London is a forward-facing city. Where we lead, the world follows and we have to move with it. We’re protecting the culture, helping Camden and London.”