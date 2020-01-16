Firefighters save rare dinosaur trees as wildfires ravage Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Specialist firefighters have saved the world’s final remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests west of Sydney, officers mentioned Thursday.

Firefighters winched from helicopters to achieve the cluster of fewer than 200 Wollemi Pines in a distant gorge within the Blue Mountains every week earlier than a large wildlife bore down, Nationwide Parks and Wildlife Service Director David Crust mentioned.

The firefighters arrange an irrigation system to maintain the so-called dinosaur timber moist and pumped water each day from the gorge because the blaze that had burned uncontrolled for greater than two month edged nearer.

Firefighting planes strategically bombed the hearth entrance with fireplace retardant to sluggish its progress.

“That helped just to slow the intensity of the fire as it approached the site,” Crust instructed Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“The Wollemi Pine is a particularly important species and the fact that this is the only place in the world where they exist and they exist in such small numbers is really significant,” he added.

New South Wales state Setting Minister Matt Kean mentioned the operation had saved the stand, though some crops had been singed.

“These pines outlived the dinosaurs, so when we saw the fire approaching we realized we had to do everything we could to save them,” Kean mentioned.

The Wollemi Pine had solely been seen in its fossilized type and was thought lengthy extinct earlier than the stand was present in 1994.

The hearth that threatened it was introduced underneath management this week after razing greater than 510,000 hectares (1.26 million acres). The hearth additionally destroyed 90% of the 5,000-hectare (12,400-acre) Wollemi Nationwide Park, the place the uncommon timber develop, Crust mentioned.

The precise location of the stand stays a carefully guarded secret to assist authorities defend the timber.

The Wollemi’s survival is likely one of the few optimistic tales to emerge from the unprecedented wildlife disaster in southeast Australia.

The fires have claimed at the very least 28 lives since September, destroyed greater than 2,600 houses and razed greater than 10.three million hectares (25.5 million acres), principally in New South Wales state. The world burned is bigger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

However the fireplace hazard has been diminished by rain this week in a number of areas. The primary inexperienced buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blacked forests following rain.