Firefighters were called out to lift more than 2,000 obese patients from their homes since 2017

By Connor Boyd Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Printed: 04:37 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:40 EST, 27 December 2019

Firefighters have needed to elevate greater than 2,00zero overweight sufferers from their houses and into ambulances within the final three years, stunning figures present.

Well being consultants stated lives are being put in danger as a result of crews are being diverted from their regular duties.

A Freedom of Data request into Britain’s 53 hearth companies revealed crews have been referred to as out to take care of the instances as much as twice a day for the reason that begin of 2017.

Kent Hearth and Rescue extracted greater than 560 overweight or obese sufferers from their houses in that point, whereas the brigade in Hertfordshire recorded 118 instances.

Britain’s fattest lady Georgia Davis (pictured) was famously extracted from her residence throughout a seven-hour operation in 2015

The rescue operation concerned two cranes, seven police vehicles and two hearth engines to free her

Crews in Northern Eire have been referred to as out nearly 200 occasions, whereas the quantity reached 238 in Mid and West Wales, one of many nation’s three companies.

There was large variation throughout postcodes, with the hearth brigade in Shropshire coping with simply 10 sufferers, The i studies.

It’s believed the variety of rescues could also be even greater, nonetheless, as not each service offered firefighter figures or gave info in the identical timeframe.

The fireplace and rescue companies in Gloucestershire and Suffolk stated they don’t ‘transport’ sufferers on behalf of the ambulance service. They declined to reply in the event that they ‘helped’ in some circumstances.

Firefighters are referred to as in when sufferers needing to be transported to hospital are too giant to get out of their residence.

Crews will usually must take away home windows, doorways and even chunks of wall or roof to get the particular person out.

They could must deploy cranes, particular slings and a stretcher, relying on the kind of property.

The extraordinary figures have in the present day led to calls from consultants for additional authorities motion amid the weight problems epidemic gripping the nation.

HOW MANY TIMES WERE FIRE SERVICES CALLED OUT TO LIFT OBESE PATIENTS SINCE 2017? Kent Hearth and Rescue – 560 Mid and West Wales – 238 Crews throughout Northern Eire – 200 Hertfordshire Hearth and Rescue – 118 Shropshire Hearth and Rescue – 10

Tam Fry, chairman of the Nationwide Weight problems Discussion board, stated lives elsewhere have been being put in danger each time firefighters had to assist overweight sufferers.

He added: ‘The escalating variety of individuals having to be winched from their bedrooms to endure weight reduction surgical procedure in hospital is testimony to a few a long time of Whitehall’s fully insufficient measures to deal with weight problems.

‘Successive governments have dithered for the reason that 1990s to take the daring strikes wanted within the misplaced hope that the epidemic, dubbed a “timebomb” by 2003, would by no means go off.

‘It did. The UK is now paying £24billion a yr in cleansing up the mess which, within the majority of instances, may have been prevented.

‘We’re not successful the conflict on weight problems and by no means will till authorities will get actually severe in regards to the situation.’

Britain has one of many highest charges of weight problems in western Europe, with charges rising even quicker than these within the US.

Virtually one in three adults at the moment are overweight, with the situation identified to trigger most cancers, coronary heart illness and sort 2 diabetes.

And a 3rd of kids leaving major college are obese or overweight, with UK charges now considered twice the extent of 1993.

Diabetes UK stated the spike in weight problems charges is the principle driver for the same bounce in instances of kind 2 diabetes up to now decade.

Figures estimate round four.2million individuals within the UK have the situation, which may trigger blindness, limb amputations and even loss of life.