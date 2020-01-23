Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

RFS by way of AP On this undated picture launched from the Rural Hearth Service, a C-130 Hercules aircraft referred to as “Thor” drops water throughout a flight in Australia. Officers in Australia on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, looked for a water tanker aircraft feared to have crashed whereas preventing wildfires.

SYDNEY — Three American crew members have been killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed whereas battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officers stated.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the crash deaths within the state’s Snowy Monaro area, which got here as Australia grapples with an unprecedented hearth season that has left a big swath of destruction.

Coulson Aviation within the U.S. state of Oregon stated in an announcement that certainly one of its Lockheed massive air tankers was misplaced after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. It stated the accident was “extensive” however had few different particulars.

“The only thing I have from the field reports are that the plane came down, it’s crashed and there was a large fireball associated with that crash,” stated Rural Hearth Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

Overseas Minister Marise Payne stated she had conveyed Australia’s condolences to U.S. Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr.

“Our hearts go out to their loved ones. They were helping Australia, far from their own homes, an embodiment of the deep friendship between our two countries,” she stated in an announcement.

“Thank you to these three, and to all the brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and contribution are extraordinary. We are ever grateful,” she added.

The tragedy brings the dying toll from the blazes to no less than 31 since September. The fires have additionally destroyed greater than 2,600 houses and razed greater than 10.four million hectares (25.7 million acres), an space larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

Coulson grounded different firefighting plane as a precaution pending investigation, decreasing planes accessible to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state. The four-propeller Hercules drops greater than 15,000 liters (four,000 gallons) of fireplace retardant in a single move.

Australian Transport Security Bureau, the nationwide air crash investigator, and state police will examine the crash web site, which firefighters described as an lively hearth floor.

“There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident,” Fitzsimmons stated.

Berejiklian stated there have been greater than 1,700 volunteers and personnel within the discipline, and 5 fires have been being described at an “emergency warning” stage — essentially the most harmful on a three-tier scale — throughout the state and on the fringes of the nationwide capital Canberra.

Additionally Thursday, Canberra Airport closed quickly due to close by wildfires, and residents south of the town have been instructed to hunt shelter. The airport reopened after a number of hours with Qantas working restricted companies, however Virgin and Singapore Airways canceled flights for the remainder of the day.

The blaze began Wednesday however robust winds and excessive temperatures prompted situations in Canberra to deteriorate. A second hearth close to the airport that began on Thursday morning is at a “watch and act” stage — the center of the three tiers.

Residents in some Canberra suburbs have been suggested to hunt shelter and others to go away instantly.

“The defense force is both assisting to a degree and looking to whether that needs to be reinforced,” Chief of Protection Angus Campbell instructed reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as persons who need to be moved from areas and office buildings that are potentially in danger, and also those persons who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he stated.