January 21, 2020 | 1:52pm

The primary case of the lethal coronavirus sweeping Asia has been detected in the US, in keeping with a report.

The US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention is anticipated to announce Tuesday that the flu-like virus has been reported in Washington state, CNN reported, citing a federal supply outdoors the company who it described as concerned within the matter.

The mysterious sickness — which might be transmitted between people — is believed to have emerged within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

The dying toll from the virus rose to 6 Tuesday with the variety of reported circumstances rising to greater than 300.

4 circumstances have been detected in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, resulting in fears about its unfold by means of worldwide journey.

It’s unclear how the US affected person grew to become contaminated, whether or not they traveled to China or have transmitted the virus to anybody else, in keeping with the report.

The CDC declined to remark Tuesday afternoon.