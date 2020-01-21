First case of mysterious Chinese illness confirmed in U.S.

SEATTLE — A U.S. resident who just lately returned from a visit to central China has been identified with the brand new virus that has sparked an outbreak and stringent monitoring around the globe, U.S. well being officers stated Tuesday.

The person returned to the Seattle space in the course of final week after touring to the Wuhan space, the place the outbreak started. The person is in his 30s and is in good situation at a hospital in Everett, exterior Seattle. He’s not thought-about a menace to medical workers or the general public, well being officers stated.

Officers stated he had no signs when he arrived on the Seattle-Tacoma airport, however he contacted medical doctors on Sunday when he began feeling unwell.

The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the sickness, following China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

Late final week, U.S. well being officers started screening passengers from central China at U.S. airports. Officers around the globe have applied comparable airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus throughout the busy Lunar New Yr journey season.

Final month, medical doctors started seeing a brand new kind of viral pneumonia — fever, cough, issue respiratory — in individuals who frolicked at a meals market in Wuhan. Greater than 275 instances of the newly recognized coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan, in line with the World Well being Group.

The depend contains six deaths — all in China, most of them age 60 or older, together with no less than some who had a earlier medical situation.

Officers have stated it most likely unfold from animals to individuals, however this week Chinese language officers stated they’ve concluded it can also unfold from individual to individual.

In saying the airport screenings final week, CDC officers stated then threat to the American public was low however that it was possible the sickness would seem within the U.S. sooner or later.

Stobbe reported from New York.

