First Case Of SARS-Like Virus Found In Thailand: UN Health Body

Geneva:

The World Well being Group confirmed Monday the primary case in Thailand of a brand new virus from the identical household as SARS that’s behind a Chinese language pneumonia outbreak.

The UN well being company mentioned an individual travelling from Wuhan, China, had been hospitalised in Thailand on January eight after being recognized with delicate pneumonia.

“Laboratory testing subsequently confirmed that the novel coronavirus was the cause,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic instructed AFP in an e-mail, referring to the brand new virus.

WHO mentioned it’d quickly host an emergency assembly on the unfold of the brand new virus.

The case marks the primary exterior of China, the place 41 folks with pneumonia-like signs have thus far been recognized with the brand new virus within the central metropolis of Wuhan, with one of many victims dying final Thursday.

The episode has brought on alarm as a result of spectre of SARS, or Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which in 2002-2003 killed 349 folks in mainland China and one other 299 in Hong Kong, whose financial system was hit arduous by the epidemic’s devastating impression on tourism.

The WHO has confirmed that the outbreak in China has been attributable to a beforehand unknown kind of corona virus, a broad household starting from the frequent chilly to extra critical diseases like SARS.

The company mentioned Monday it had been knowledgeable by Thai well being officers that the affected person there was recovering from the sickness.

It confused that it was not shocking that the virus had unfold past China.

“The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected, and reinforces why WHO calls for on-going active monitoring and preparedness in other countries,” it mentioned in a press release.

It identified that it had issued steerage on learn how to detect and deal with individuals who fall sick with the brand new virus, and confused that China’s resolution to quickly share the genetic sequencing of the virus made it doable to rapidly diagnose sufferers.

WHO has not really useful any particular measures for travellers or restrictions on commerce with China, however confused Monday it was taking the scenario severely.

“Given developments, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult with Emergency Committee members and could call for a meeting of the committee on short notice,” it mentioned in a press release.

