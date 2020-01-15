First designs of £322m Museum of London set to replace 900-year-old Smithfield Market are unveiled

These are the primary footage of the deliberate, new £332million Museum of London which is ready to be one the capital’s prime vacationer points of interest.

It’s set to maneuver to the location of the 900-year-old Smithfield Market, in Farringdon.

The brand new museum shall be 26,000sqm – double the scale of the prevailing one a mile away on the Barbican which is simply 12,500sqm.

Plans have been submitted final month and if authorised it’s set to open in 2023.

The museum – which has seven million displays – is predicted to be the top-10 in London and shall be open 24 hours a day. It paperwork the historical past of the UK’s capital metropolis from prehistoric to fashionable instances attracting 700,000 folks yearly. The brand new museum is ready to draw greater than double that – roughly 1,500,000 per yr.

Sharon Amen, director of the Museum of London, stated: ‘This is a crucial milestone for the venture, as we formally set out our plans to remodel the West Smithfield website and in doing so rework the concept of what a museum may be.

‘It has been [more than] 4 years of onerous work by a devoted and proficient venture group with a view to get right here and, whereas we nonetheless have some time to go and cash to boost earlier than we open the doorways to the brand new museum, that is nonetheless a major step ahead to turning our imaginative and prescient into actuality.’

Paul Williams OBE, principal director on the Stanton Williams, lead venture architect, added: ‘The chance to assist reinvent, reimagine and rework a bunch of current market buildings right into a 21st century museum is a unprecedented alternative – particularly in an space of London so wealthy in historical past.’

The competitors had an indicative price ticket of £150million however when the scheme went out to session in the summertime it had grown once more to £332million.

Fleet Market (above) was set as much as the west of Smithfield, after the River Fleet was coated over in 1736

The Courtroom of Widespread Council, the Metropolis of London Company’s major decision-making physique have stated all three will transfer to Barking Attain in Dagenham.

It was described by clerk William Fitzstephen in 1174 as a ‘easy discipline the place each Friday there’s a celebrated rendezvous of high quality horses to be traded, and in one other quarter are positioned vendibles of the peasant, swine with their deep flanks, and cows and oxen of immense bulk.’

The market provides internal Metropolis butchers, retailers and eating places with high quality contemporary meat, with buying and selling beginning as early as 2am with a lot of the commerce accomplished by 8am.

A younger boy pushing a trolley in entrance of the Central Meat Market at Smithfield, round 1890

Males promoting Christmas turkeys at Smithfield Market, 1958

Demolishing a tower in London’s Smithfield Market which was unsafe after it had been broken by enemy motion in 1941

Butchers auctioning meat to the general public throughout the Christmas Eve Public sale at Smithfield, December 2015