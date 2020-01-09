First-ever female managing director of John Lewis Paula Nickolds leaves job after three years

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

John Lewis’ first-ever feminine managing director has been sacked simply three years into the job, because the division retailer battles with a gross sales stoop.

Paula Nickolds, who joined the flagship Oxford Road department as a graduate trainee in 1994, leaves simply three months after the managing director of Waitrose additionally stepped down following a serious restructuring.

Her departure comes because the Excessive Road retailer revealed a two per cent like-for-like gross sales stoop within the seven weeks to January 5.

Ms Nickolds was alleged to develop into the brand new government director of name, overseeing each divisions of the partnership, in a newly created position which she was attributable to take up in February. She didn’t instantly remark.

John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds, who has been with the employee-owned retailer since 1994, has been sacked after three years within the job

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, who can be stepping down in February, mentioned: ‘After some reflection on the obligations of her proposed new position, we’ve determined collectively that the implementation of the longer term partnership construction in February is the proper time for her to maneuver on and she is going to go away the partnership with our gratitude and greatest needs for the longer term.

‘On the full 12 months, we count on earnings in Waitrose & Companions to be broadly according to final 12 months.

‘In John Lewis & Companions we are going to reverse the losses incurred within the first half of the 12 months, however earnings shall be considerably down on final 12 months.

‘We due to this fact count on that partnership revenue earlier than exceptionals shall be considerably decrease than final 12 months.’

He added: ‘The partnership board will meet in February to resolve whether or not it’s prudent to pay a partnership bonus.

Mrs Nickolds' departure He comes because the Excessive Road retailer revealed a two per cent like-for-like gross sales stoop within the seven weeks to January 5

‘The choice shall be influenced by our degree of profitability, deliberate funding and sustaining the power of our stability sheet.’

Mrs Nickolds held one of the crucial highly effective and coveted jobs in British retail after taking the helm of the division retailer three years in the past.

The 46-year-old began her profession on the habadashery of the chain’s flagship Oxford Road retailer earlier than becoming a member of the partnership’s administration board in 2013, having risen by the ranks in shopping for roles throughout vogue and residential.

Her lengthy profession has additionally seen her work as head of name improvement, in addition to industrial director, a job which she took on in 2015.

After her promotion to the board in 2013, the married businesswoman turned the primary ever girl to run John Lewis because it was based in 1864.

The John Lewis-Waitrose partnership has additionally needed to grapple with the departure of the Waitrose managing director and axeing of 75 head workplace roles.

Rob Collins, managing director of the Waitrose enterprise, will go away on the finish of this month after a 26-year profession with the group following its choice to scrap separate administration groups for its two divisions.

The overhaul means chopping round 75 of its 225 senior administration head workplace roles as a part of strikes that can reserve it round £100 million ‘over time’.