First flagship Harry Potter store due to open in New York this summer

The primary ever Harry Potter flagship retailer – which was set to open in New York Metropolis in the summertime – has confronted planning issues as exterior design concepts have been rejected.

Wizarding World is anticipated to open on the nook of Broadway and East 22nd Avenue, however Warner Bros’s hopes to change the skin of the constructing have been dashed.

Eric Bourassa, from design firm Studio Superette, requested permission for the changes from Manhattan Neighborhood Board 5’s landmarks committee.

The plans, which included a fiberglass dragon, a clock, two Harry Potter indicators and 6 ‘wand-style’ flagpoles, had been voted towards by members who branded them ‘inappropriate’.

The entire committee voted to suggest denying the request, with is about to go to the total board on January 16.

Layla Legislation-Gisiko, chair of the committee, informed the Wall Avenue Journal: ‘Flagpoles are a giant no-no.

‘If Harry Potter can put a dragon, then Nike can put a shoe, then the bakery down the block may put a croissant, after which the place do you cease?’

The plans might be despatched to New York Metropolis’s Landmarks Preservation Fee on the finish of January.

Wizarding World on the Flatiron Constructing is anticipated to play host to the biggest assortment of Harry Potter merchandise on the planet.

It can cowl three flooring and 20,000 sq ft, with customized robes, Bertie Bott’s Each Taste Beans and new wands on sale.

Sarah Roots, senior vp of worldwide excursions and retail for Warner Bros, informed NBC New York: ‘This would be the largest devoted Harry Potter retailer on the planet and can develop into a must-visit fan vacation spot the place Harry Potter lovers can have interaction with interactive experiences and quite a few picture alternatives as they step into the magic.’

She added New York was ‘the perfect metropolis during which to launch with so many devoted Wizarding World followers, a cutting-edge retail setting and a group that embraces revolutionary experiences’.