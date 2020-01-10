First full moon of the new decade coincides with lunar eclipse Friday night

The Tremendous Blood Wolf moon is seen within the sky from Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre on Jan. 20, 2019, in Golden. The weird occasion drew crowds of individuals making an attempt to take pictures, having fun with the lengthy lunar eclipse or just howling on the moon as soon as it went into totality. (Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up)

The primary full moon of 2020 will arrive in fashion on Friday night.

Not solely is Friday’s “Wolf Moon” the primary of the last decade, however it additionally coincides with a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is positioned straight in between the solar and the moon. The place leads to a full moon, however one that’s darker than common due to the shadow forged by the Earth onto the lunar floor.

RELATED: Each main astronomy occasion in 2020, from supermoons to meteor showers

If skies are clear, the complete moon can have a pink hue on Friday night.

Learn extra on Denver7.

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outside information despatched straight to your inbox.