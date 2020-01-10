First full moon of the new decade coincides with lunar eclipse Friday night

The primary full moon of 2020 will arrive in fashion on Friday night.
Not solely is Friday’s “Wolf Moon” the primary of the last decade, however it additionally coincides with a lunar eclipse.
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is positioned straight in between the solar and the moon. The place leads to a full moon, however one that’s darker than common due to the shadow forged by the Earth onto the lunar floor.
If skies are clear, the complete moon can have a pink hue on Friday night.
