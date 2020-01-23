First look at cast of All Creatures Great and Small as Nicholas Ralph is unveiled as James Herriot

By Eleanor Sharples Television And Radio Reporter For The Every day Mail

Printed: 17:01 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:55 EST, 23 January 2020

It is the heartwarming TV collection concerning the adventures of a Yorkshire vet which charmed households within the Seventies and Eighties.

Now All Creatures Nice and Small is returning to our screens after a 30-year absence – with an Oscar-winner among the many solid.

The present, primarily based on the books of James Herriot, initially ran on the BBC from 1978 to 1990 with Christopher Timothy because the Dales vet and Robert Hardy as his boss.

Channel 5’s six-part collection, airing this autumn, options Rachel Shenton, 33, who received a finest dwell motion quick movie Oscar in 2017 for The Silent Little one, which she wrote and starred in.

Nicholas Ralph, 30, makes his TV debut as Herriot whereas Samuel West, 53, performs his boss Siegfried Farnon – whose personal errant youthful brother, Tristan, is performed by Callum Woodhouse, 26.

Anna Madeley, 43, is housekeeper Edna Corridor whereas Miss Shenton performs Herriot’s girlfriend Helen Alderson.

Timothy is now 79 whereas Hardy died aged 91 in 2017.

Different unique stars included Peter Davison, 68, and Carol Drinkwater, 71.

The collected works of All Creatures Nice and Small have bought 60 million copies internationally and have by no means been out of print.

Sebastian Cardwell, the digital channel controller at Channel 5, beforehand stated: ‘James Herriot has a particular place within the coronary heart of the general public and the fee of this iconic drama collection, in opposition to the gorgeous backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is about to deliver pleasure to a brand new military of TV viewers.

‘The unique books affectionately captured a singular slice of British life.

‘In difficult instances we hope the charming and heart-warming tales of group and compassion will resonate with new audiences.’