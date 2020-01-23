First look at new Red Dwarf special as Dave releases new images

Pink Dwarf followers have been supplied a primary take a look at the upcoming particular of the cult sci-fi comedy, which is ready to air on Dave later this yr.

The channel’s Twitter account posted two model new photographs from the feature-length episode, as anticipation grows for the primary look of Lister and co since 2017.

The primary picture reveals the standard staff – Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten – in an undisclosed location, with the accompanying caption cryptically indicating that their whereabouts could possibly be essential.

The second image introduces followers to a brand new character – providing the primary glimpse of Rodon, the chief of the feral cats, who shall be performed within the particular by Fleabag star Ray Fearon.

NEWS! Right here is your FIRST LOOK at fleabag’s @ray_fearon who will play Rodon, chief of the feral cats. Model new #RedDwarf coming quickly. pic.twitter.com/Zmw2nIaLtW — Dave (@davechannel) January 23, 2020

An air date for the particular has but to be formally introduced, though it has been confirmed it’ll air in some unspecified time in the future in 2020. Plot particulars are nonetheless underneath wraps.

Craig Charles, who performs lead character Dave Lister, stated in a press release final yr that the particular promised to be the crew’s “most epic adventure yet,” whereas co-creator Doug Naylor added that they might be “shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before.”

One factor is for positive, the particular definitely appears to be like like one thing for followers of the long-running sequence to stay up for…