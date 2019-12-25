First look of Raiders’ new Las Vegas stadium already drawing ‘Star Wars’ comparisons

Staff are laborious at work on the Raiders’ new stadium, as they lately performed their ultimate sport at O.co Coliseum, and shall be relocated to Las Vegas subsequent season.

Their new venue, Allegiant Stadium, is underneath development in Paradise, Nevada — not too removed from the Las Vegas strip. It can quickly play host to the Raiders within the 2020 season, in addition to the College of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels’ school soccer workforce.

A current video exhibits how the development is happening the brand new venue, and apparently, the Raiders spared no expense, and it’s going to be fairly the expertise. It’s already drawing comparisons to a spaceship in “Star Wars,” given how futuristic it appears.

