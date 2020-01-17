First non-Jew to lead Bet Tzedek has devoted career to working with legal aid groups

In 1974, a gaggle of Jewish attorneys, legislation college students and others banded collectively to supply free authorized providers out of a storefront in Los Angeles’ Fairfax district. Calling themselves Wager Tzedek, Hebrew for ‘House of Justice,’ they spent a lot of their time defending the neighborhood’s aged Jewish residents from unscrupulous landlords.

4 a long time later, the group has grown into one of many metropolis’s main authorized help organizations with dozens of employees attorneys and volunteers helping hundreds of undocumented immigrants, low-wage staff, homeless households and others every year.

On Friday, Wager Tzedek introduced it has chosen Diego Cartagena, a lawyer who presently oversees its authorized packages, as its new chief government officer. Born in El Salvador, Cartagena, 42, immigrated legally to the U.S. with this household when he was a younger youngster. He’s the primary non-Jew to steer the group.

You’ve devoted your complete profession to working with authorized help teams. Why did you go down this path?

After faculty, I taught at a small, low-income elementary faculty in Riverside. A lot of the children had been kids of migrant staff. That was the primary time as an grownup that I witnessed firsthand the impression of the authorized points these households confronted. They had been dealing with eviction, dad and mom weren’t getting paid what they had been owed, there was home violence. I might hear about it immediately from the youngsters … and realized that if I used to be going to have the impression on their lives that I needed to, then I wanted to go down a unique path. So I utilized to legislation faculty.

Loads of folks go in to legislation faculty with comparable intentions, however they get wooed by the large salaries personal companies supply.

The summer time after my first yr of legislation faculty, I interned on the Los Angeles Middle for Regulation and Justice in its household legislation unit. I selected it as a result of I used to be considering again to my college students at that elementary faculty … One thing about household legislation simply clicked for me; all of it made sense, and I noticed the impression I might have on my shoppers’ lives.

I went on to work on the Middle for just a few years. The facet of the job I loved essentially the most was instructing and training attorneys from legislation companies on tips on how to assist in circumstances. I cherished the multiplier impact it had. At any given time, I might be engaged on 30 circumstances. However what if I had this military of attorneys working alongside me? Rapidly, we’re doing a lot extra for the group.

The mannequin of volunteers is fascinating. We’re in a metropolis that has no scarcity of white collar companies billing shoppers $1,000 an hour for the providers of their attorneys and no scarcity of individuals fighting homelessness, immigration points and different severe issues. As somebody who has made a profession of bridging these extremes, I ponder what you make of it?

It’s about harnessing their expertise and harnessing their need to make use of their abilities to the good thing about communities that they see throughout them. Everybody has a narrative. One lawyer will say, for instance, ‘I volunteer for your conservator clinic because my older sister has Down syndrome and I know what my parents went through to take care of her.’ Others inform us that we’re the way in which they keep related to their dream of working at a nonprofit as they repay the loans they took out for legislation faculty.

I at all times be mindful what my good pal David Lash, who used to run Wager Tzedek, says: We’re one of many few professions that has this mandate to show round and do good on behalf of the group.

You’re the primary non-Jew to run Wager Tzedek. Is that important?

It’s an enormous honor. This can be a distinctive place. There are quite a lot of companies on the market which might be devoted to justice and equal entry, however Wager Tzedek has one thing past that. It’s based on these rules, these guideposts which might be from the Jewish group. I realized, for instance, the concept that you don’t flip away a stranger who comes from a wierd land. Being an immigrant, I used to be overwhelmed by that … And you may see how these concepts impression this group. Years in the past, our board had a tricky determination to make: Can we pursue authorized providers funding from the federal authorities? One of many restrictions on that funding is you can not serve undocumented immigrants. It was an unimaginable sum of money that may have supplied some stability. However it might have meant compromising this worth that we maintain expensive. The board made a selection that it wasn’t for us and as a substitute mentioned, ‘We will work harder to raise the funds.’ That carries a profound sense of gratitude and inspiration for me.

In your function as vice chairman of authorized packages, you shaped a unit that helps small enterprise homeowners and other people seeking to begin a enterprise. That looks as if an uncommon space for a authorized help group resembling Wager Tzedek.

So typically, our shoppers are on the defensive. They’re on the receiving finish of a lawsuit and we’re there to assist defend them. This felt like an opportunity to assist empower folks to succeed in financial stability and development not only for themselves but in addition their group. The funding for it got here from settlements within the circumstances the state introduced within the housing foreclosures disaster. A lot of the that disaster impacted low-income communities, communities of shade and right here was a possibility to take that and make one thing good out of it — to focus our energies on working with entrepreneurs from low revenue areas and assist them construct up wealth of their communities.

It’s been wildly profitable. We had been hoping for 20 or so shoppers and every year we’ve had properly over 100 … For instance, just a few years in the past we had a crew of volunteer attorneys work with a little bit grocery retailer proprietor. His lease was up and the owner was attempting to boost his lease dramatically. They got here in and negotiated on his behalf.

What are you hoping to perform as CEO?

[Outgoing CEO Jessie Kornberg], constructing on the shoulders of previous CEOs, has put us on this unimaginable place the place we’re very steady and our fame locally has grown. My focus shall be on persevering with to construct up our packages in order that Wager Tzedek is high of thoughts when group companions and leaders try to handle our most urgent points. The subsequent time that California’s governor is placing collectively the grasp plan on ageing — how California will shield our ageing inhabitants — I need her or him to think about Wager Tzedek and name our elder legislation crew to be on the desk.

We’re and at all times shall be a direct providers company. However I wish to suppose extra about methods we can assist to repair issues globally. The group wants that and so do our good employees. Once they are available in to my workplace and say, ‘Hey, I have this idea,’ I wish to be sure we’re capable of help them.

You’re not a black sheep in your loved ones.

No. My brother can be a nonprofit legal professional, my spouse too and my sister-in-law. Our dad and mom wish to joke, ‘Four lawyers and not one of you can support us in our retirement.’