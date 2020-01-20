First Smog, Now Rain As Conditions Cause Havoc At Australian Open

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka made lightning begins earlier than rain halted day one of many Australian Open on Monday, inflicting additional chaos after a build-up hit by haze from raging bushfires. Hazardous smog left a number of gamers with coughs and respiration difficulties throughout qualifying final week, prompting hypothesis about whether or not the 12 months’s first tennis Grand Slam can be delayed. Air high quality was rated as ‘good’ because the event began however 4 hours later at about Three:00 pm (0400 GMT), play was suspended on most courts as a downpour hit Melbourne Park.

World quantity three Roger Federer was briefly hauled off courtroom whereas the roof was closed on Rod Laver Enviornment, earlier than returning to finish a routine 6-Three, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Steve Johnson.

Play additionally continued below the retractable roofs of Margaret Court docket Enviornment and Melbourne Enviornment, however was inconceivable elsewhere as rain persevered.

Extra rain is forecast for Tuesday, threatening additional disruption at a event extra usually related to excessive warmth on the peak of the Australian summer season.

Officers mentioned play would resume on the skin courts as soon as the rain stops, and would proceed into the night below floodlights to finish Monday’s schedule of 64 matches.

Defending champion Osaka averted the downpour as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-Four in 80 minutes, breaking a internet becoming with one highly effective serve within the course of.

“It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves,” mentioned Osaka. “It’s tough to play someone you’ve never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam.”

Williams, on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, gained the primary set towards Anastasia Potapova in simply 19 minutes as she cruised to a 6-Zero, 6-Three win in lower than an hour.

“I felt like I started out really well. Played really strong in the first set and just building on that,” Williams mentioned.

“I feel like I can still improve and get better throughout this tournament, for sure. This is a good stepping stone for right now.”

In a while Margaret Court docket Enviornment, Williams’s elder sister, 39-year-old Venus, faces rising star Coco Gauff, 15, who’s seeking to reprise her upset of the seven-time Grand Slam winner at Wimbledon final 12 months.

Australian world primary Ashleigh Barty, recent from successful the Adelaide Worldwide on Saturday, performs Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Enviornment.

Shapovalov row

Participant anger over smog dominated the ultimate days earlier than the event, which is going down after lethal bushfires ravaged massive components of Australia.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was pressured to retire from her qualifier after a coughing match, whereas Britain’s Liam Broady claimed “multiple” gamers wanted bronchial asthma medicine.

“After I practised indoors I felt really bad with my lungs,” mentioned Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world quantity six.

“I was coughing a lot had troubles breathing for a couple of hours.”

Federer was one of many rivals who criticised a scarcity of communication from event officers, who had been pressured to droop follow and delay some qualifying matches final week.

Event officers are carefully monitoring air pollution and can halt play and shut the three primary stadiums’ roofs if particulate matter suspended within the air hits PM2.5 200.

In different outcomes, Canadian 13th seed Denis Shapovalov argued with the umpire in a tempestuous defeat as he misplaced in 4 units to Marton Fucsovics after incomes a code violation for throwing his racquet.

Croatia’s 25th seed Borna Coric was additionally an early casualty as he went down in three units to skilled American Sam Querrey.

However former champion Caroline Wozniacki, enjoying her final event earlier than retiring, safely reached the second spherical as she beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-Three.