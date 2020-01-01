Fish Tanks, Poultry Farms Worth Rs 51 Crore Of Andhra Man Seized In Fraud Case

The belongings belong to Kumar Pappu Singh, his household and companies linked to him (File)

New Delhi:

Fish tanks, poultry farms and financial institution balances totalling over Rs 51 crore of a Visakhapatnam-based man and his household have been connected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged financial institution mortgage fraud case, the probe company stated on Wednesday.

The belongings belong to Kumar Pappu Singh, his household and companies linked to him.

The ED case is predicated on a CBI case filed in Visakhapatnam in opposition to IDBI Financial institution officers, sure mortgage aggregators and others for fraudulently availing Kisan Credit score Card (KCC) loans for fish farming.

The ED alleged that Singh “fraudulently” availed KCC loans within the names of 87 debtors who have been his members of the family, workers and individuals identified to him by giving his properties as collateral securities and “misappropriated” the loans.

“The loan amounts were illegally diverted from the bank accounts of the borrowers to the bank accounts of Singh and his companies.”

“The total loan amount of Rs 69.46 crore sanctioned to the small farmers was illegally aggregated and diverted by the accused for making personal investments, acquiring properties in his name and in the names of his companies and also for his existing poultry and new fish farming businesses,” the company stated in an announcement.

A provisional order for attachment of home websites, fish tanks and poultry farms value Rs 35.70 crore and numerous financial institution quantities of Rs 15.73 crore has been issued below the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA).

The entire worth of the connected properties is Rs 51.43 crore, it stated.