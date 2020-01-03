Fishermen fillet a large northern pike only to find a live perch in its stomach

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 07:13 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 07:15 EST, three January 2020

That is the astonishing second three fishermen uncover they caught greater than they anticipated after touchdown a northern pike whereas on a New 12 months Day expedition.

The trio, Roger, Andy and Jeremiah had simply landed the big fish from the Mississippi in Lacrosse, Wisconsin and determined to fillet it.

Upon slicing the pike’s flesh, one of many males seen it began to maneuver.

Three Wisconsin fishermen caught this large pike whereas on a visit to the Mississippi river

Amazingly, the perch contained in the pike’s abdomen was nonetheless alive regardless of having been eaten by the bigger predator

One of many pals believed the fish had simply eaten a turtle in order that they have been astonished to search out the smaller perch slide out by way of the hole.

Amazingly, regardless of having been eaten by the pike, the perch was nonetheless alive and started flapping on the desk.

The pike, which had simply devoured the perch in its entirety, should have nonetheless been hungry after it grabs the road.