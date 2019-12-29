Fishermen great white sharks devour a whale carcass off the coast of Perth

By Alana Mazzoni For Day by day Mail Australia

Two nice white sharks have been caught on digital camera feasting on a whale carcass off the coast of Yallingup in Western Australia.

Fishermen Jesse Gibson and his good friend James Powley captured the unbelievable footage on Saturday morning.

‘No f**king approach!,’ the shocked males may very well be heard saying whereas watching the four.5metre sharks devour the lifeless whale.

Mr Gibson stated the feeding frenzy went on for about 40 minutes, after the sharks circled his boat for 10 minutes.



‘I’ve by no means seen something like that, I do not assume many individuals ever will, it was a as soon as in a lifetime – it was gnarly,’ Mr Gibson informed 7News.

The seasoned fisherman stated he frequently spots sharks, however has by no means witnessed something like this.

‘It was out of this world,’ the 21-year-old stated.