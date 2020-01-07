Fist Fight Booked For WWE RAW Next Week

WWE Uncooked this week led to chaos. The Large Present returned to help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Subsequent week they may settle issues.

Click on right here for our full WWE Uncooked outcomes.

In the course of the closing moments of WWE Uncooked this week it was introduced that they may run the primary occasion from this week once more subsequent week. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Large Present will face AOP and Seth Rollins, however there might be an fascinating stipulation.

It was introduced that subsequent week these six Superstars will compete in a fist combat. The precise particulars of that stipulation weren’t disclosed. Jerry “The King” Lawler appeared a bit confused on commentary relating to that that may all be about as effectively.