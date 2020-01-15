‘Fit and healthy’ Royal Ballet School dancer, 14, died after contracting rare form of meningitis

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 15:42 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:59 EST, 15 January 2020

A ‘match and wholesome’ Royal Ballet College dancer died abruptly on New 12 months’s Day after contracting a uncommon type of meningitis on vacation in Sardinia.

Valentina Sanna, who was described as ‘among the finest in her class’ had instructed her dad and mom she was affected by a headache on Boxing Day.

The 14-year-old from Crosby, Merseyside, died on January 1 after preventing the sickness in hospital for 3 days.

A lot-loved Valentina was described as ‘extraordinarily variety and intensely lovely’ by her devastated father Alberto.

Valentina Sanna (pictured) was described as ‘extraordinarily variety and intensely lovely’ by her devastated father Alberto

Dr Sanna, 48, mentioned he, his spouse, and two different daughters had been devastated, however added that the household had been ‘fortunate to have her for 14 years’.

Valentina was a proficient dancer and skilled as much as six days per week at Procter Dance Academy in Crosby and her talent led her to earn a spot on the Royal Ballet College.

Dr Sanna, who’s knowledgeable musician mentioned his daughter was ‘extraordinarily elegant and sleek’ and that it was one thing everybody would discover about her.

‘Individuals observed how she used to tiptoe right into a room. She was very variety and really mild. We thought she was very musical. She was at all times completely timed and simply actually, actually lovely.’

Away from dancing, Dr Sanna mentioned Valentina was academically ‘among the finest in her class’ and had an excellent group of buddies.

Dr Sanna mentioned: ‘She liked and was liked very a lot. We could not have requested for any extra, life can be very completely different with out her.’

Her sudden dying got here ‘fully unexpectedly’, he added.

In addition to this, Valentina prolonged her grace and donated her organs, saving the lives of 4 younger folks.

Her father mentioned that it eased their sorrow understanding that another person was getting a brand new life.

The household had travelled to Sardinia, the place the household are from, for his or her annual Christmas journey earlier than Valentina mentioned she felt unwell.

She displayed flu-like signs, Dr Sanna mentioned, and had complained about having a headache on Boxing Day.

When her signs started to worsen, her household took her to hospital on December 29.

Dr Sanna mentioned: ‘It was instantly clear that this was to be handled urgently, in order that they began right away with antibiotics.’

Valentina died on New 12 months’s Day.

Dr Sanna thanks his family and friends for the assist, following the dying of his daughter.

The household are hoping to set a charity up with a purpose to honour Valentina’s dedication to bounce, and to recollect her by. They at the moment already run a Liverpool-based music charity which helps present kids within the space with free music tuition.