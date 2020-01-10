Fitness fanatic, 34, takes to a treadmill in HIGH HEELS and a dress

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A health fanatic donned her high-heels and a shiny costume for a run on the treadmill.

Fanny Ahlfors, 34, took the clip of her uncommon work out in Jönköping, Sweden, earlier this month.

After deciding that her common exercise simply wasn’t difficult sufficient, Ms Ahlfors wore her black high-heel boots and took to the curved treadmill.

Within the clip, Ms Ahlfors – who frequently posts photos and movies of herself figuring out on her Instagram web page – will be seen strolling onto the treadmill wearing a silver long-sleeved costume.

Inside moments, she launches right into a speedy dash.

She then grips onto the entrance of the machine, lifts up her legs onto the facet and hops off.

A second clip exhibits Ms Ahlfors working once more, this time sporting gray leggings and a blue tank high along with her black boots.

She sprints for round 16 seconds earlier than stepping off and strolling over to gather her digital camera.

