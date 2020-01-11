Five-a-side team’s ultra-strict 14-page rule book includes eight-month suspension for not tuning up

By James Gant For Mailonline

Martin Theobald, 37, was issued with the draconian information by the crew’s ‘Director of Soccer’

An beginner footballer who joined a five-a-side crew for enjoyable has shared the hilarious 14-page rule guide he was despatched – which embody an eight-month ban for not turning up for a sport.

Martin Theobald, 37, was issued with the draconian information by the crew’s ‘Director of Soccer’ which listed an in depth sequence of guidelines, laws and punishments.

Suspensions of as much as 32 weeks are imposed for such minor indiscretions as failing to answer to a WhatsApp message on the day it’s despatched.

And anyone who replies with something aside from a ‘sure or no’ reply may even be banned for 3 weeks as a result of ‘there’s not time for footie chit chat’.

Merely posing a query to the Director of Soccer which is already listed within the information will end in a three-week suspension.

Even ‘overly aggressive play’ ends in a 3 week ban, as does failing to adjust to the Captain’s directions or sporting a hat or scarf throughout a crew speak.

In the meantime, a sequence of highly-specific timings are detailed which should be adhered to – such because the half-time whistle being blown at precisely 29 minutes previous the hour.

Martin tweeted in regards to the rule guide, which has gone viral.

He wrote: ‘I just lately enquired to a soccer crew, little bit of 5-a-side enjoyable. What I obtained in response is biblical.

‘A 14 web page membership information. One 4. For a 5-a-side crew. Inside it it absolute footballing gold, the highlights of which I’m now going to share with you……’

Martin determined to not be part of the membership – which is in Buckinghamshire however he doesn’t want to identify.

He stated: ‘I’ve performed soccer at varied ranges during the last 25 years, child by means of to adults 11-a-side, by means of to 5-a-side, and now veterans soccer.

‘Truthful to say I’ve by no means come throughout such a stringent algorithm.

‘Something exterior of get there on time, get the nets up, clear the altering rooms, take heed to the supervisor will usually be ignored.

‘So truthful play if this lot have managed to implement a 14 web page doc for a 5-a-side kickaround.

‘Good luck to them, they’re getting out and having a kick round, irrespective of their guidelines,’ Martin added.