Five acts to look out for as The Greatest Dancer returns for series 2

After unearthing actual expertise with collection one winner Ellie Ferguson, The Biggest Dancer is again for a second collection – promising extra dance expertise than ever earlier than.

The primary episode of the brand new collection, which sees Todrick Corridor make his debut as dance captain, sees some really wonderful performances spanning throughout all genres of dance.

Right here’s our decide of our favourites forward of episode one…

Ross and Travis

Dance model: Avenue

With their energetic and considerably comedian routine, may this cheeky twosome wow the viewers and make the mirror open?

Miss J

Dance model: Avenue

Brimming with confidence, Miss J goes all out to impress the dance captains together with her shocking efficiency. However will the viewers be compelled to vote?

Lily and Joseph

Dance model: Modern

Finest associates Lily and Joseph’s emotional dances has a few of our dance captains in tears – however is that sufficient for the viewers to vote?

Dinkie Flowers

Dance model: Faucet

At 98, dance trainer Dinkie Flowers is the oldest competitor to strive her luck in entrance of the mirror – will her surprisingly limber routine win over the group?

Harrison

Dance model: Modern

Creepy clown act Harrison has the viewers on the sting of their seats along with his terrifying routine, however will he receives sufficient votes?

The Biggest Dancer returns fourth January 2020 on BBC One