Five Mollywood movies that failed to make impact at box-office despite huge expectations

Mollywood had a fairly memorable 2019 because the trade, for the primary time, achieved the magical determine of Rs 200 crore by Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’. Nonetheless, even within the midst of this glory, sure Malayalam motion pictures unexpectedly bombed on the box-office regardless of having a theatrical launch supported by large pre-release hype.

Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India, presents to you the record of 5 such Mollywood box-office bombs in 2019.

Mikhael

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Mikhael’ had large word-of-mouth publicity earlier than its launch. However this Haneef Adeni directorial did not make an influence on the box-office. Regardless that the movie had all of the components needed for a business entertainer, the movie did not impress the viewers.

The movie portrayed the story of a younger physician who tries to guard his sister from evil forces. Aside from Nivin Pauly, the movie additionally starred Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan, Siddique and JD Chakravarthy in distinguished roles.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Pranav Mohanlal’s second film because the lead hero ‘IIrupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ was an sudden failure on the box-office. Regardless that the movie had a very good opening on the box-office, the film failed to hold ahead the momentum and vanished from the theatres within the second week.

Audiences anticipated that director Arun Gopy, who made the superhit Ramaleela, will repeat the identical magic in ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’. Nonetheless, lack of a correct script and a shoddy method of filmmaking broke all of the expectations and the movie emerged as a box-office dud.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ was launched in theatres after two years of anxious wait. The movie, touted to be a breezy love story, fell flat in its try to entertain the viewers and the respectable box-office assortment of the movie lasted just for its preliminary one week.

BC Noufal directed ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ and its script was written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Aside from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie additionally starred Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon in distinguished roles.

Kalki

As Mollywood has been attempting laborious to refine the trade with high quality motion pictures, Tovino Thomas, by ‘Kalki’, tried laborious to take Mollywood to the 1990s. Nonetheless, in his try to emerge as the subsequent Suresh Gopi of Malayalam movie trade, Tovino failed miserably.

The movie portrayed the story of ‘Okay’, a daring police officer who takes on the baddies in a really over-the-top method. A number of scenes of this film reminded the viewers of cliched Telugu film scenes.

Edakkad Battalion 06

Tovino Thomas confronted an sudden setback as his much-anticipated launch ‘Edakkad Battalion’ directed by Swapnesh Okay Nair bombed on the box-office. Regardless that this movie had Tovino’s fortunate pair, Samyuktha Menon, as the woman lead, audiences rejected the film from its opening day.