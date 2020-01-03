Five naked hostages released after being kidnapped, handcuffed and held at gunpoint for 16 hours

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Wished: Deputies in Alabama are trying to find Aritonio Bell, 30, who’s accused of taking 5 individuals hostage, forcing them to undress at gunpoint and handcuffing a few of them collectively

Authorities in Alabama are on the hunt for a suspect who’s accused of holding 5 bare individuals at gunpoint for 16 hours, earlier than letting the hostage go and fleeing.

Based on an announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace, at 10.19am on Thursday, a girl referred to as 911 to report that she had been held towards her will at her dwelling in Fairfield.

Detectives arrived on the scene within the 6700 block of Terrace Court docket and realized that there have been 5 individuals held captive from 6pm on Wednesday till Thursday morning, when their abductor, recognized as 30-year-old Aritonio Lawrence Bell, launched them.

The victims advised the authorities that Bell held them at gunpoint, compelled them to take off their garments after which handcuffed a few of them collectively.

The suspect was described as a relative of one of many hostages.

‘The offender could have been offended with members of the family for monetary causes,’ the sheriff’s workplace said.

The company has not launched any extra particulars in regards to the incident.

Deputies are actually trying to find Bell. Anybody who is aware of his whereabouts is requested name the Sheriff’s Workplace at 205-325-1450.