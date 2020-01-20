Five patients and staff are attacked in ‘major incident’ at medical centre 

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:38 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:05 EST, 20 January 2020

A person has been arrested after 5 sufferers and members of workers have been attacked in a ‘main incident’ at a docs’ surgical procedure.

Police rushed to Parkside Medical Centre in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire simply after 9am and a person was detained by officers.

The ambulance service confirmed that two folks had been taken to hospital with accidents whereas one other three had been handled on the scene.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police mentioned: ‘At round 9am this morning a variety of folks had been assaulted on the Parkside Medical Follow.

Police rushed to the Parkside Medical Centre in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire simply after 9am and a person was detained by officers

‘Officers attended the scene and a person has been arrested on suspicion of a number of assaults, he stays in custody at the moment.

‘Plenty of folks have been taken to hospital however none of their accidents seem like life-threatening.’

Parkside Medical Centre wrote on its web site: ‘We’ve had a significant incident this morning and the follow will subsequently be closed till additional discover.

‘Please be affected person, we are going to contact you as quickly as we are able to to re-schedule your appointment.’