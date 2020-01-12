5 individuals have been shot in a single day in Aurora and police are looking for a minimum of one suspect.

All 5 victims — two adults and three juveniles — have been taken to hospitals for remedy and are anticipated to outlive, in accordance with Aurora police. All have been in critical situation.

The incident occurred close to E. Iliff Avenue and S. Buckley Street, police mentioned in a tweet at about 12:20 a.m.

Aurora police mentioned they have been looking for one suspect, described as a black male carrying a yellow sweatshirt, and that there have been presumably different suspects. Anybody who witnessed the incident is requested to name police at 303-627-3100.